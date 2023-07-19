Politics Vučić with Stoltenberg: This is becoming more dangerous every day VIDEO A meeting between Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is taking place in Brussels. Source: B92 Wednesday, July 19, 2023 | 20:18 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

The two addressed the public before the meeting.



"Thank you for wanting to hear the Serbian side. I am very worried about the situation in Kosovo," said Vučić.



"This is becoming more dangerous every day," Vucic said.



"You mentioned the situation in the north of Kosovo and Metohija, but we see it differently. Everything that happened is because of Pristina's bad approach, because they wanted to exclude the Serbs from the government. At the same time, they are arresting Serbian citizens in different ways and not only they are being harassed, which is of great concern to our side, but they are being arrested regardless of where they live. Until now, we have had a professional relationship with KFOR and NATO forces, and I hope that we will continue to do so and that your mission will be carried out in accordance with Resolution 1244," Vučić said. He asked Stoltenberg that NATO provide security for all Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija.

Stoltenberg: Serbia is a long-term partner

Stoltenberg addressed Serbian President and said that Serbia is a long-term partner of NATO.



"It is very important to reduce tensions and I call on both sides to refrain from violence. The dialogue should be restarted. Serbia is a long-term partner of NATO and I look forward to our meeting," said Stoltenberg.