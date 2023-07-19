Politics Vučić is meeting with Lajcak today Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić will meet today in Brussels with the European Union's special envoy for Belgrade - Priština dialogue, Miroslav Lajčak. Source: Kosovo online Wednesday, July 19, 2023 | 13:09 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ MARKO ĐOKOVIĆ/ bg

This was announced by the Office for Media Cooperation of the President of the Republic of Serbia.



The President of Serbia will also have a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg today in Brussels.



The conversation was initiated by President Vučić last week in order to convey everything about the situation in Kosovo to Stoltenberg.



A new round of dialogue will be held today in Brussels. The EU's special envoy for dialogue, Miroslav Lajčak, will talk with the chief negotiators of Belgrade and Pristina, Petar Petković and Besnik Bislimi.



According to EU spokesman Peter Stano, the focus of the talks will be on the full implementation of the Agreement of February 27 and steps towards de-escalation of the situation in the north of Kosovo and Metohija.