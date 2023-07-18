Politics Nova's editor: Sanctions to Vulin present a message to Vučić to recognize Kosovo ASAP As a guest on the Nova S television program, the editor-in-chief of the "Nova" newspaper revealed what was behind the U.S. sanctions against Aleksandar Vulin. Source: B92 Tuesday, July 18, 2023 | 17:17 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Journalist Ranko Pivljanin pointed out that the sanctions against Vulin are a kind of pressure.



"Sanctions against Mr. Vulin are a kind of pressure, a kind of message that we will not play games any longer, that the time left for him to finish certain things is shortened and that is how it is done. The matter will not be relaxed and retraced and everything will not be forgiven or forgotten", stated Pivljanin.