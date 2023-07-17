Politics Albin Kurti made the decision Spokesman of the government of Pristina Interim institutions, Perparim Kryeziu, said that Albin Kurti will not go to the meeting in Tirana with Edi Rama today. Source: Kosovo online Monday, July 17, 2023 | 10:10 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

According to "Reporters", his deputy Besnik Bislimi will go in his place.



An informal meeting of regional leaders is being held in Tirana, which is attended by European Commissioner for Enlargement and Neighborhood Policy Oliver Varhelyi.



Kryeziu stated on Facebook that Kurti received an invitation from Rama a week ago for an informal meeting with European Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi, to which other representatives of the Western Balkans were also invited, but, according to him, Kurti confirmed his participation for this period a few months ago at a conference in Greece.



"Prime Minister Kurti informed Prime Minister Rama that he will not be able to go this time because a few months ago he confirmed his participation in the conference in Crete, Greece, where the panel for the Western Balkans is on the exact same day and at the same time," Kryeziu pointed out.



He added that Kurti will participate in the Summit of the Berlin Process, which will be held in Tirana on October 16 this year.



During Rama's recent visit to Kosovo and Metohija, Kurti refused to meet him, stating that he would agree to it only in the context of a meeting between the two governments.