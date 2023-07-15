Politics Vucic: Albin Kurti is not interested in peace or what the United States thinks of him Ahead of the confirmed meeting with the Secretary General of NATO, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic explains why PM Albin Kurti is “not interested in peace”. Source: The Pavlovic Today Saturday, July 15, 2023 | 16:46 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

Ahead of the confirmed meeting with the Secretary General of NATO, in an exclusive one-on-one interview with The Pavlovic Today, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic talks about the crisis in Kosovo and explains why PM Albin Kurti is “not interested in peace” or “what the United States of America thinks of him.”



Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has requested a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, and he called for an urgent UN Security Council meeting. He exclusively disclosed to The Pavlovic Today that the NATO meeting is scheduled to occur in Brussels during the first half of the week of July 17, 2023. The precise day and time of the meeting, while known to the President, will be publicly announced by NATO in a timely manner.



Speaking from his Presidential office in Belgrade, President Aleksandar Vucic elaborated on his expectations for the forthcoming high-level encounter with NATO’s chief.



“I requested a meeting with the Secretary General of NATO because, in accordance with Resolution 1244, which aligns with the United Nations Charter, NATO bears responsibility for the security situation in Kosovo and Metohija,” revealed President Vucic.



“I approached Jens for the meeting, whom I consider to be a fair-minded individual and always open to hearing and considering the Serbian perspective,” he added.



“I sought the meeting to bring to his attention the nearly impossible survival of Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija. They endure direct physical pressure and other forms of coercion, inevitably resulting in a diminishing Serbian population. It represents a form of ethnic cleansing occurring at the dawn of the 21st century,” stated the Serbian President.



“I would like to ask NATO to fulfill its duty in accordance with Resolution 1244 before we proceed to the UN Security Council meeting, where we will present factual information on the ongoing situation,” he stated.



“Since the beginning of this year, seven Serbs have been wounded in attacks by Albanians, often involving official Albanian figures like police officers or members of the so-called Kosovo Security Forces. No legal proceedings are being conducted against the responsible individuals targeting Serbs, and we have not witnessed any investigations,” stated President Aleksandar Vucic.



“All these provocations,” Vucic is certain, “will continue” day in and day out. “It is crystal clear that Kurti is not going to change his politics, which is why the meeting with the NATO Secretary General is crucial,” he explained. “NATO must put an end to all these provocations,” emphasized President Vucic, highlighting them as the fundamental reasons for the meeting with Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, whom President Vucic describes as “well-informed” about the intricacies on the ground. The President of Serbia stated that on behalf of the Republic of Serbia, he wants to “present all the facts” to the NATO chief.



Asked if he had a chance to talk to Secretary Blinken and President Biden about the situation on the ground and the challenges faced by the Serbian population in northern Kosovo, President Vucic referred to his ongoing conversations with members of the Biden administration.



“I recently had a phone conversation with Blinken. I have spoken with many officials in the American establishment who oversee Kosovo and Metohija and are responsible for the stability of the region, including Jon Finer, Chollet, and Escobar,” said Vucic.



“However, we are in a difficult position because no matter how constructive and responsible we are, we always find ourselves as the ones who are not their favorite, as we do not agree with the independence of Kosovo,” he stressed.



“No matter how much some political actors in Kosovo disrespect America and act against America’s vital interests, unfortunately, it sometimes seems to us that they will always have even not so vocal support from the United States.”

About Kurti and democracy in the so-called Kosovo

For the leader of the Albanian separatists from Kosovo and Metohija, Albin Kurti, Vučić says that he gives lectures on democracy, not just to Serbia, but to everyone.



“It’s not solely about the fight in the Parliament,” he clarified.



“Imagine a democracy where you shoot at members of a national minority—from his perspective, not ours—and no investigation is initiated while these acts are committed by your institutions. You talk about democracy? You talk about respecting human rights? I am referring to numerous instances where your [Kosovo] parliament is frequently disrupted by smoke bombs, tear gas, fistfights, and more,” Vucic stated.



“But this not only reflects personal indecency but also underscores the government’s lack of decorum,” he added. “It demonstrates someone’s failure to comprehend that they cannot behave in such a manner towards those they perceive as belonging to other nations. Rather than seeking ways and means to address the shared challenges we all face, Kurti is inclined towards creating conflicts, provoking, or even, God forbid, inciting war,” said President Aleksandar Vucic.



“These are the things that need to be halted,” noted the Serbian President. “And it appears to me that an increasing number of people in the international community recognize that,” he added.



“To be clear, I am not one to engage in the blame game with Albin Kurti,” he emphasized, highlighting that responsible politics “hold much more significance than indulging in such nonsensical political games.”



Asked by The Pavlovic Today about his assessment of the state of democracy in Kosovo, President Vucic shared his perspective.



“If an image of Pinocchio being displayed leads to tearing it up and resorting to punches—I am referring to both sides [in the Kosovo Parliament] —then that speaks volumes about the situation,” he commented on the brawl in the Kosovo Parliament. “It indicates that your democracy isn’t truly at the high level you boast about. Perhaps it would be more beneficial to concentrate on improving that aspect instead of lecturing others.”



“From a perspective of responsibility, when you lead a local community, a municipality, let alone a province or a state, you must act in a responsible and rational manner. However, based on everything you have mentioned, it is evident that someone is not behaving rationally,” he assessed.



“It is most challenging to deal with individuals who do not behave rationally and have goals that go beyond the usual and recognizable ones,” he noted.



“You would expect Kurti’s goal is to cooperate with those who have created, as they say, Kosovo. To have the best and closest relationships with them, in which he must understand that their role is minimal, and that those who have done it, primarily the United States of America, must have the greatest respect. But, Kurti does not want to consider it from that perspective, he is interested in his own role. He is not interested in peace, he is not interested even in what the United States of America thinks of him.”



Vucic explained that what Albin Kurti is interested in is to be “the successor” of Enver Hoxha, leader of Albania from 1944 and Adem Demaci.



“Kurti wants to be the one who enters into conflict with Serbia because he lacks it in his resume, to be someone who can say, ‘Here I am, a war leader,’ not just Thaci or whoever. In such conditions, when someone has such an irrational approach, it is completely impossible to engage him in a rational, intelligent, and wise manner. And that is why it is not easy for Americans to talk to him either” said Vucic.

Clash between Clinton and Kurti

Former President Bill Clinton recently found himself in Tirana, the capital of Albania, where he was bestowed with a medal by the country’s Prime Minister, Edi Rama. Amidst this ceremonial affair, Clinton couldn’t resist the opportunity to deliver a stern message to Kosovo’s PM Albin Kurti regarding his action in northern Kosovo, proclaiming, “ Stop this foolishness.”



The repercussions of Clinton’s statement were, as ever, far-reaching. When asked by The Pavlovic Today to comment on it, President Vucic mentioned the rapidly evolving conspiracy theories flooding social media in response to Clinton’s message to Kurti.



“I don’t know if you noticed what happened afterward. There was a surge of bots and trolls on social media, with quasi-official officials and Kurti’s associates accusing Bill Clinton of receiving money from Edi Rama to criticize Kurti,” Vucic said in disbelief.



“It’s like something out of science fiction; you can’t even comment on it,” Vucic added. “All I can say is that by doing that, he only reaffirmed what everyone else says about him.”



When asked about whether Edi Rama mentioned anything about the Clinton statement during his state visit to Belgrade, Vucic disclosed a lesser-known detail without providing extensive specifics.



“Edi Rama mentioned that it’s evident what everyone thinks. I don’t want to involve myself in Albanian disputes, but yes, I was informed about how Bill Clinton’s visit to Albania unfolded,” Vucic revealed.

Dialogue with Pristina

The Serbian president has expressed readiness to resume EU-led diplomatic dialogue with Kurti. But has Kurti gone too far one may ask.



“I believe he has, and it will be difficult for him to reverse course,” responded President Vucic.



“Internal problems and tensions have escalated, with parliamentary tension attributed to Besnik Bislimi,” Vucic stated. Vucic said that he views Kurti’s approach to Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue as a mere attempt to “buy time and protect his own power” without genuine interest in resolving the underlying issues. According to Vucic’s assessment, this is best illustrated by Albin Kurti’s refusal to form the Association of Serb-majority municipalities.



“The most important thing I want to tell you is that Kurti simply does not want to form an Association of Serb-majority municipalities, under any circumstances, and he will only keep inventing all possible reasons why he won’t do so,” announced Vucic.



“All other matters are merely political maneuvers and formalities,” added the President.



Vucic suggested that Kurti’s reluctance to implement the agreed annex in Ohrid regarding Serb-majority municipalities stems from his desire to shape his political legacy in a manner reminiscent of Enver Hoxha, portraying himself as a “victim” and “great martyr.” According to President Vucic, this approach leads to a deadlock without any progress.



Kosovo PM Albin Kurti stated that the Kosovo police is a “continuation” of the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA). In The Haque, Hashim Thaci, Kadri Veseli, Jakup Krasniqi, and Rexhep Selimi, are facing charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity carried out in Kosovo between 1998 and 2000. How does President Vucic assess that statement, considering the fact that the KLA was a separatist militia?



“There is something more dangerous underlying all of this. A very small number of people want to point that out. And we will discuss it with Jens Stoltenberg. If the Kosovo police is the successor of the KLA, then the legal fact is, the KLA and all the groups that emerged from it are prohibited by the UN Resolution 1244,” indicated President Vucic.



“So now we ask, wait, do you allow all of that? Do you actually want the KLA to be an extension of the Kosovo Police? Because, the role of KFOR was precisely to disarm them: both the KLA and the Serbian army to leave Kosovo and Metohija. So the question arises now: What is the point of what Kurti is saying? What is he priming all these people for? What does he want with this whole story? What is the point? Besides the fact that it is completely illegal,” said Vucic.



“Therefore, I fear that he is preparing much more dangerous things and trying to tell people that they are preparing for conflicts that only he wants to see and only he wants to initiate. We want peace, and what he is saying indicates that he wants conflict and nothing else.”



The President added that this is not something to be taken lightly. “That’s why I am so concerned.”

A trick against the Serbs

In the wake of Western persuasion, PM Kurti opted not for the complete withdrawal of Kosovo Police from municipalities in the north, but rather for a reduction of their presence by a mere 25%. President Vucic characterized the move as “nonsensical political games” because in Brussels “they cannot make him do anything.” Vucic believes that the 25% reduction of forces which has little discernible impact on the ground, is designed to ask Serbia “for something serious again” to do in return.



Asked to quantify the percentage of Kosovo police officers that will be reduced, President Vuicic responded, “They have 40 in the municipalities, with reduction they will have 30, ” he stated.



“They currently have about 600 in northern Kosovo and Metohija, and they will reduce them to 450. No change, nothing.” According to President Vucic’s opinion, the question is, “Who will control that, who will oversee it? I don’t understand.”



The Special Envoy of Germany for the Western Balkans Manuel Sarrazin said that a 25% reduction is “not enough” and it is only the first step.



“If people want to be fair, then everything is crystal clear to them. If not, it’s pointless. This 25% withdrawal means nothing,” said President Vucic. “It’s clear that this man [Kurti] doesn’t want to do anything,” he added. “When you present this as a step forward, then I don’t know what is considered a step backward.”



German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron, as confirmed by Serbian President Vucic, have devised a plan to address the matter of Albanian mayors elected on a 3.4% mandate. However, much to their dismay, the outcome did not align exactly with their expectations.



“It was supposed to, according to Scholz and Macron’s plan, based on what we heard in Chisinau, that those people [ethnic Albanian mayors elected on 3.4%] resign. Kurti refused for them to resign,” revealed Vucic.



“Now they are asking us to demand elections, but our people didn’t want to participate in the elections because Kurti didn’t form the Association of Serb-majorty municipalities,” he explained.



“In the end, Serbs always come under great pressure, because Serbs always want to choose peace, and Kurti wants to provoke so there is no peace. And that’s the bottom line,” said Vucic.



“All the time we are caught between a rock and a hard place, as Kurti simply wants to undermine peace, to make it unsustainable because that’s where he’s the most comfortable at, and it’s obvious that it’s his goal,” President Vucic stated.



“We have to oppose that and try to preserve peace and explain to our partners in the West with rational arguments what this all is about”, President Vucic said.

Kurti wants a confrontation

President said frankly that he doesn't see the stable formula for getting out of the crisis.



“I don’t see it today,” Vucic responded, bluntly. “I could tell you fairy tales, but I’m no fan of fairy tales, I liked them until I was 5 or 6 years old. But for me, it’s important to have a conversation and for someone to understand that if we are not responsible and serious enough, this man [Kurti] will lead us into conflict,” warned President Vucic. He noted that everyone is acting now as nothing is happening while beneath the surface, a volatile situation simmers and festers.



“It’s calm now, it’s calm today. Tomorrow, when he starts arresting people again, it will never be calm again,” Vucic added. “So I want to tell you, we simply have to try to explain to someone that they can’t behave the way they behave. And that someone tries to bring them into the realms of rational and, excuse me for using that word, normal behavior.”



One question still remains. The Albanian mayors were elected with 3.4% of the votes in the entire territory of northern Kosovo. How did they gain legitimacy in the context of democratic deficit?



“They don’t have it, and it’s clear to everyone that they don’t have it, but as Escobar said, thanks to his political power, someone who has 3% can be legitimate. Imagine if someone in Serbia received 3% of the votes and said, ‘I will rule, arrest, beat, and do everything else.’ Well, listen, we would be on all the blacklists in the world,” Vucic said. “But in this case it is allowed,” he added to emphasize the “play on words” and the politics of “double standards.”

Biden and EXPO 2027

Vucic recalled the meetings with President Biden back in 2016 and revealed whether he would host Biden again now as the President of the United States.



“I hosted President Biden in 2016 as Prime Minister, and he left a very good impression on me. He is an exceptionally well-prepared individual,” Vucic said. “I do not believe I will have that opportunity again, but it would be a great honor, and I would love to host him in Belgrade and Serbia.”



Looking towards the future of Serbian-American relations,, Vucic highlighted the role of Serbian expats in strengthening ties between the two countries. He acknowledged that globalization has made time and space differences insignificant and emphasized the importance of these connections with the diaspora.



“Globalization is a process that dominates, absolutely. Therefore, these connections with the diaspora today, even if the state does nothing, are much stronger, much more important, and much more significant than they have ever been,” he noted.



“I am grateful to every Serbian and every citizen of Serbia who is a US citizen or a US citizen of Serbian origin, who loves Serbia. Today, every positive word carries great significance,” noted Vucic.



President Vucic shared with The Pavlovic Today his feelings about the great victory that Serbia waged and become the host of EXPO 2027.



“I felt surprised because I expected us to be in second place, to be honest. This was a big victory and a great joy,” he said.



“I hope and believe that we will be able to be the best possible hosts and leave an impression on the whole world. Through the construction of facilities, organization, and the hospitality of us being our all-encompassing host,” he said.



Vucic emphasized the need to build Serbia in accordance with democratic principles and respect the rights of all minorities in the country.



“I believe that we will be able to build and improve our country in the next four years, just enough to be proud of our achievements in various areas in front of the whole world,” he expressed with unwavering determination.