Vučić with Giaufret on Serbia's path to EU and construction of Belgrade-Niš railway
Serbia's President Aleksandar Vučić discussed important issues for Serbia's path towards the EU with the head of the EU delegation in Serbia, Emanuele Giaufret.Source: B92
Vučić announced on the Instagram account "buducnostsrbijeav" that he hosted Giaufret for a working lunch.
"I am particularly happy that today we were able to discuss the beginning of the construction of the Belgrade-Nis high-speed railway. Of course, we discussed for a long time all the important issues for the EU road to Serbia," said Vučić.