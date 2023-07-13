Politics 0

Vučić with Giaufret on Serbia's path to EU and construction of Belgrade-Niš railway

Serbia's President Aleksandar Vučić discussed important issues for Serbia's path towards the EU with the head of the EU delegation in Serbia, Emanuele Giaufret.

Source: B92
Printskrin: Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav
Vučić announced on the Instagram account "buducnostsrbijeav" that he hosted Giaufret for a working lunch.

"I am particularly happy that today we were able to discuss the beginning of the construction of the Belgrade-Nis high-speed railway. Of course, we discussed for a long time all the important issues for the EU road to Serbia," said Vučić.

