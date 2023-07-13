Politics Shocking proposal: Relocate all Serbs; "Model of Independent State of Croatia (NDH)" Dennis MacShane's proposal that Kosovo crisis be solved by mass relocation of Serbs from Kosovo to central Serbia is "immoral and dangerous", says Timothy Less. Source: Kosovo online Thursday, July 13, 2023 | 11:57 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Bojan Slavkovic

MacShane, the former British minister for the European Union, made that scandalous proposal on Twitter, accusing Serbs from the north of Kosovo and Metohija of "completely refusing to live in peace".



"Fair enough. Can we have big international package to allow them to relocate to Serbia? Don't need poison of Northern Ireland protestant supremacy or Kashmir hates to infect Western Balkans", wrote MacShane.



McShane was immediately answered by a historian, from Great Britain, Rory Yeomans, to this, to say the least, dangerous proposal. "The NDH model for resolving the Serbian issue. It didn't work then either," he wrote on Twitter.



Timothy Less, an associate of the Center for Geopolitics of the University of Cambridge, in a statement for "Blic", warns that if MacShane's proposal was ever taken seriously, "which will not happen", it would cause a major escalation, pushing Serbia closer to the radical step of deploying its army to protect the Kosovo Serbs.



"The statement is also amateurish! It shows a lack of understanding of the situation in the north of Kosovo, and a lack of understanding even of the article in the "Financial Times" on which he claims to base his position", says Timothy Less.



The ground for such an idea was prepared last week by Alicia Cairns, a member of the British Parliament, who accused the Serbian Orthodox Church of smuggling weapons into Kosovo, which was soon denied by KFOR. Less also warns against that statement. He points out that MacShane's idea is worrisome and that it is understandable why Serbs are upset, "especially after last week's comments by Alicia Cairns".



"Thankfully Dennis MacShane doesn't make politics in the UK and is actually a largely irrelevant figure having been convicted and jailed for fraud decades ago. The British government has a better understanding of politics in Kosovo and is clearly in favor of the autonomy of the north. This is also the position of those in the British political establishment who pay attention to the Balkans, as well as the wider international community," Less points out.