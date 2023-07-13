Politics 25 percent of the police from the municipalities in the north withdrew Kosovo police reduced the number of its members by 25 percent in the municipalities in the north of Kosovo, the commander of the police, Veton Elshani, stated. Source: Tanjug Thursday, July 13, 2023 | 09:30 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Marjan Vucetic

The so-called Kosovo police reduced the number of its members by 25 percent in the municipalities in the north of Kosovo and Metohija, announced today the commander of the police for the north region, Veton Elshani.



The withdrawal began on Wednesday evening, based on the decision of the temporary Pristina institutions from three municipal buildings in Zvečan, Zubin Potok and Leposavic.



"After the police leadership accepted the government's decision, its execution began. The government's decision began yesterday and ended today," Elshani said in a statement to the Pristina media.



As stated, the reduction in the number of police officers is part of a four-point plan, which foresees the withdrawal of 25 percent of the members of the so-called Kosovo police.



The Government of the Provisional Institutions of Pristina announced on Tuesday that, after the meeting of the chief negotiator Besnik Bislimi with the EU Special Representative Miroslav Lajčak, it was agreed to immediately reduce the presence of the police in and around municipal buildings in the north of Kosovo and Metohija by 25 percent, as well as to hold extraordinary elections in four municipalities in the north after the summer.



In addition, if necessary, Kosovo Police, together with EULEX and KFOR, will assess the security situation and consider the possibility of further reducing the police presence in and around municipal buildings.



In the announcement of the Pristina government, it is added that the European Union will invite the main negotiators to Brussels, in order to finalize the sequence plan of the Agreement on Normalization, after which, as stated, the implementation of all articles of the agreement will begin.