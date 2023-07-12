Politics 0

US expert confirmed Vučić's words about the reasons for the sanctions to Vulin VIDEO

Luke Coffey from the Hudson Institute confirmed for VOA Vucic's words this morning about the reasons for sanctioning BIA director Aleksandar Vulin.

Source: B92
Foto: Profimedia
Foto: Profimedia

Luke Coffey from the Hudson Institute confirmed for VOA the words of Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić this morning about the reasons for sanctioning BIA director Aleksandar Vulin.

As Coffey said, corruption, crime and drugs are certainly not the reason for this.

"We know about Vulin's close relationship with Moscow, I think that is one of the reasons why the USA decided to apply sanctions. Also, I think that the timing is not accidental, we witnessed the disproportionate critical statements of the US government towards Kosovo during the recent crisis and that is why a lot of criticism has been made against Washington, that it took a unilateral approach! Maybe this is an attempt by the administration to show a little more balance in the approach between Kosovo and Serbia," Coffey said.

