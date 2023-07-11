Politics NATO Chief: I am in contact with Vučić. I'm ready... NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said today in Vilnius that he is in constant contact with the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, July 11, 2023 | 12:24 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

He said this before the start of the NATO summit, when asked by Tanjug whether he will meet with Vučić, then why KFOR allows the presence of special units from Priština despite the opposition of the Serbs and what can be done about it.



"We are closely monitoring the situation in the north of Kosovo. We call on both sides to de-escalate and not to take actions that would lead to a worsening of the situation," said Stoltenberg.