Excellent news! Next up: Kosovo

President of so-called Kosovo, Vjosa Osmani, stated the agreement of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to ratify Sweden's membership in NATO is excellent.

Source: Kosovo online
EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND
Osmani stated on Twitter that the so-called Kosovo, Ukraine and Bosnia and Herzegovina are next in line for NATO membership.

''Excellent news! Next up: Kosovo, Ukraine and Bosnia & Hercegovina in NATO, for a stronger Alliance & a safer and more secure Europe!''

