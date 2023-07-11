Excellent news! Next up: Kosovo
President of so-called Kosovo, Vjosa Osmani, stated the agreement of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to ratify Sweden's membership in NATO is excellent.Source: Kosovo online
Osmani stated on Twitter that the so-called Kosovo, Ukraine and Bosnia and Herzegovina are next in line for NATO membership.
''Excellent news! Next up: Kosovo, Ukraine and Bosnia & Hercegovina in NATO, for a stronger Alliance & a safer and more secure Europe!''
