Politics Excellent news! Next up: Kosovo President of so-called Kosovo, Vjosa Osmani, stated the agreement of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to ratify Sweden's membership in NATO is excellent. Source: Kosovo online Tuesday, July 11, 2023 | 09:15

Osmani stated on Twitter that the so-called Kosovo, Ukraine and Bosnia and Herzegovina are next in line for NATO membership.



''Excellent news! Next up: Kosovo, Ukraine and Bosnia & Hercegovina in NATO, for a stronger Alliance & a safer and more secure Europe!''