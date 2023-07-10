Politics After talks, they reiterated: "We do not have the same views on Kosovo" PHOTO/VIDEO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, held a series of meetings with President of Montenegro, Jakov Milatović. After the meetings, presidents addressed media. Source: B92 Monday, July 10, 2023 | 12:28 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ ZORAN ŽESTIĆ/ bg

The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, held a series of meetings with the President of Montenegro, Jakov Milatović. After the meetings, the presidents addressed the media.



At the very beginning, Vučić said that he was very pleased to have the opportunity to host the President of Montenegro, Jakov Milatović.



"We share the opinion that strengthening bilateral ties is of enormous mutual benefit. For us, Montenegro is an extremely important partner, due to the traditional closeness and connection of our citizens," said Vučić.



He also added that they are trying to improve mutual relations.



"We discussed a number of issues," said Vučić and added that he promised Milatović that Montenegro would get an important position at the Belgrade EXPO. Vučić also spoke about the construction of roads and better connectivity between the two countries.



"We discussed the construction of roads that would allow us to reach Montenegro in four hours, maybe less. Today we analyzed the technical disagreements in order to resolve them as soon as possible. They want to build a terminal for liquefied gas in Bar, and Serbia is interested in buying part of the gas," said Vučić and added: "I know that there are people in Montenegro who want to refer to Serbia as a threat to Montenegro. We agree on some issues, not on others, but we have a civilized relationship."



As he said, he wants to believe that it is possible for us to talk and gradually reach better relations.

Speech by Jakov Milatović

After the President of Serbia, the President of Montenegro, Jakov Milatović, spoke.



Milatović said that he is pleased to be in Belgrade today, but also that these are important steps towards the political revitalization of relations between our two countries. "The visit to Serbia comes as a natural continuation in the context of our regional policy. The presence of the president at the inauguration, my visit to Belgrade, represent important steps in our development. In the economic sense, Serbia is perhaps the most important partner of Montenegro," said Milatović.



He said that Montenegro exported the most to Serbia.



"We are bound by common history and traditional closeness, as a European goal," he said and added: "I am glad that President Vučić expressed interest in building a liquid bar terminal in the Port of Bar. There is also room for improvement in the field of energy and IT," noted Milatović, congratulating Serbia on hosting the EXPO 2027.



Milatović also sent a public invitation to President Vučić to visit Podgorica and show that they have turned over a new leaf in political relations.

About the extradition of Svetozar Marović

Answering the journalists' questions, Vučić reminded whether anyone asked the question when the illegal secession of Montenegro was, or whether they only see things from their point of view.



"I brought that up in our conversation. I believe that everyone who is punished in Montenegro should serve that sentence. I received an assurance from President Vučić that Serbia will approach it responsibly," said Milatović.



"President Milatović mentioned the case of Marović. I said that as a responsible country we will take it into consideration and as a responsible country we will provide a thorough answer. Have you thought about whether we were hurt by the illegal secession of part of our territory, the expulsion of our ambassador... We bring it in 10 - 12 days to decide who will be the new ambassador to Montenegro. Marović is not a taboo topic and it shouldn't be. I just ask you to sometimes put yourself in our shoes, as I try to put myself in the shoes of the president of Montenegro," said Vučić.

The issue of Kosovo and Metohija

"It is very important that from the biggest state addresses we focus on topics that bring us closer together. There are also those where we do not have the same views, of course the issue of Kosovo is one of those. You know that Montenegro recognized Kosovo in 2008, but we have to be politically literate enough to understand Serbia's position. What is important to me is that the tensions in the north of Kosovo and Metohija are brought under control and de-escalation occurs. All of this affects all of us. We really sincerely support the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina," said Milatović and added:



"I am not happy about the tensions, I welcome efforts of Belgrade to de-escalate, Vučić has done a lot to de-escalate, but it takes two to tango".

The President of Montenegro, Jakov Milatović, who is on an official visit to Serbia, was ceremonially welcomed in front of the Palace of Serbia earlier today.



He was welcomed with the intonation of the national anthems of the two countries, a red carpet and the guard of the Serbian Army.



He was welcomed by the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić.



Ministers of the Government of Serbia were also present at the reception.



It is the first visit of a Montenegrin president to Serbia after seven years.