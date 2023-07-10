Politics Vučić welcomed the President of Montenegro PHOTO/VIDEO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, welcomed today the President of Montenegro, Jakov Milatović, who is on an official visit to Belgrade. Source: B92 Monday, July 10, 2023 | 09:45 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ ZORAN ŽESTIĆ/ bg

After the ceremonial reception in front of the "Serbia" Palace, a meeting of the two presidents and plenary talks of the delegations of the two countries, led by Vučić and Milatović, will be held, after which the two presidents are expected to address the media.



Let us remind you that Milatović arrived on Sunday for an official two-day visit to Serbia, and Vučić hosted him for dinner.