Politics 0

Vučić welcomed the President of Montenegro PHOTO/VIDEO

President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, welcomed today the President of Montenegro, Jakov Milatović, who is on an official visit to Belgrade.

Source: B92
Share
FOTO TANJUG/ ZORAN ŽESTIĆ/ bg
FOTO TANJUG/ ZORAN ŽESTIĆ/ bg

After the ceremonial reception in front of the "Serbia" Palace, a meeting of the two presidents and plenary talks of the delegations of the two countries, led by Vučić and Milatović, will be held, after which the two presidents are expected to address the media.

Let us remind you that Milatović arrived on Sunday for an official two-day visit to Serbia, and Vučić hosted him for dinner.

FOTO TANJUG/ ZORAN ŽESTIĆ/ bg
FOTO TANJUG/ ZORAN ŽESTIĆ/ bg

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Politics

Russia stood by Serbia

Moscow believes that Serbia's proposal to hold a session of United Nations Security Council due to worsening of the situation in Kosovo and Metohija is timely.

Politics Saturday, July 8, 2023 15:07 Comments: 2
Foto: Profimedia

Kurti and Rama – drama?

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said that he has nothing personal against Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti, who refused to meet with him.

Politics Friday, July 7, 2023 11:15 Comments: 0
EPA-EFE/MALTON DIBRA
page 1 of 28 go to page