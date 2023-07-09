Politics Vučić hosted Milatović at dinner: "A nice evening with friends and good music" VIDEO President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, hosted the President of Montenegro, Jakov Milatović, at a dinner. Source: B92 Sunday, July 9, 2023 | 23:45 Tweet Share Foto: Printskrin/Instagram

"Nice evening with friends and good music," Vučić wrote on Instagram and published a video from the dinner.

As announced, Milatović will meet with the President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić tomorrow, with a ceremonial welcome in front of the Palace of Serbia, and then with the President of the National Assembly, Vladimir Orlić.



During his visit, the President of Montenegro is expected to lay a wreath at the Monument to the Unknown Hero in Avala with military honors, as well as to lay flowers in front of the "Vladislav Ribnikar" Elementary School.



Milatović's visit to Serbia comes after his visits to Brussels and EU and NATO institutions, with the aim of strengthening political and economic relations between the two countries and improving regional cooperation, added the statement of the President of Montenegro.