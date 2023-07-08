Politics Russia stood by Serbia Moscow believes that Serbia's proposal to hold a session of United Nations Security Council due to worsening of the situation in Kosovo and Metohija is timely. Source: Sputnik Saturday, July 8, 2023 | 15:07 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

This was stated by the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Maria Zakharova.



"We are concerned about the new spiral of escalation of violence in the Serbian autonomous province of Kosovo and Metohija. The situation is getting out of control and there is an immediate threat to the survival of the Serbian people in Kosovo," said Zakharova, regarding the statement of Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić on the need to hold a UN Security Council session on Kosovo.



Zakharova assessed that the problem lies in the policy of ethnic cleansing, pogroms, expulsions and terror against Serbs led by the Kosovo Albanian "authorities" and warned that all this is happening with the full support of the US and the EU, which do not want to stop the ultra-radicals in Pristina.



"Instead, Western capitals are looking for new ways to put pressure on Belgrade and the Serbian people, fabricating shameless accusations, including those directed against representatives of the Serbian Orthodox Church. Russia shares the opinion of the President of Serbia on the current crisis situation," Zakharova emphasized.



She said that every step towards solving the crisis in Kosovo and Metohija, as well as the dialogue between interested parties, must be conducted within the framework of international law and on the basis of Resolution 1244 of the UN Security Council.

Kharchenko supported Vučić: There are reasons for a special session of the UN Security Council on Kosovo and Metohija

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić announced earlier that he will request a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg regarding the tension in Kosovo and Metohija, and then an urgent session of the UN Security Council.



He added that he will consider the call to declare all Kosovo Albanian security forces as terrorists.



Vučić stated that Belgrade\'s request to the members of the UN Security Council contains a call to terminate the activities of all Kosovo-Albanian structures that pose a danger to Serbia, as well as to carry out demilitarization.