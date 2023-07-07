Politics Vučić with Nehammer and Orbán: Serbia proved that it is a strong and reliable partner President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, is today on a one-day visit to Vienna, where he will participate in the Trilateral Summit of Serbia, Austria and Hungary. Source: Tanjug Friday, July 7, 2023 | 12:20 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Heinz-Peter Bader

Vučić will participate in the Summit with the Federal Chancellor of the Republic of Austria, Karl Nehammer, and the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, the press service of the president announced.



"With @karl.nehammer and @orbanviktor we are discussing today in Vienna all important security issues of strategic importance for our countries, especially considering the risks and increasing challenges to which we and the whole of Europe are exposed," Vučić wrote on Instagram, adding that "Serbia has proven that it is a strong, reliable and serious partner, which remains in the future as well, ready to take on part of the burden and do its part efficiently."



"Of course, we will also discuss Serbia's EU path, energy security and the strengthening of cooperation in all fields. In times of general mistrust, when many alliances are put to the test, Serbia continues to nurture partnerships and friendships with serious countries, thus strengthening its positions and reputation on the international and political stage," concluded the President of Serbia.