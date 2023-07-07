Politics Kurti and Rama – drama? Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said that he has nothing personal against Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti, who refused to meet with him. Source: Kosovo online Friday, July 7, 2023 | 11:15 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/MALTON DIBRA

However, he added that he does not agree with the policy Kurti has been leading lately, which caused the so-called Kosovo to be isolated.



Rama said that he has a very good personal relationship with Kurti, but that he does not agree with his policy that he has been leading lately, that is, with the "self-isolation" imposed by the so-called Kosovo.



"That policy has become an obstacle, a wrong policy, I have absolutely nothing to do with the man. I am not attacking Prime Minister Kurti. I am taking a stand on a certain policy. I have nothing personal against him. I consider him a friend and he is someone I enjoy debating with," Rama added mocking Kurti's statement that "Kosovo is the most democratic country in the Western Balkans".



According to him, the politics being conducted in Pristina made Serbia look like a victim in front of the international community.



"It's tragic. Who is responsible for that? It didn't happened because of some intelligent move in Serbia. It's the work of Pristina," Rama pointed out.



According to him, Kurti rarely replies to his messages. He also states that there is still no official answer from the Government of Kosovo whether the meeting with Prime Minister Kurti will be held or not.



"I am concerned by the fact that even now that we are talking, we still have not received an official and serious answer from a serious country that officially asks and officially answers. We do not have an answer because we did not have the opportunity to have an official answer. All other governments have responded to our request. Even now when we speak, it was not possible to contact the cabinet," said Rama. As he says, he sent Kurti so many requests for today's meeting that "even in his youth he did not address the indifferent Giulietta with so many requests".



Saying that the so-called Kosovo finds itself in an inexplicable situation, he said that it should focus on the opportunity given to it and pointed out that as long as the Community of Municipalities with a Serbian majority is within the Constitution of Kosovo, it does not foresee any third level of government. But he said that it is simply an organization that gives Kosovo Serbs the opportunity to fend for themselves and get some funds.



He adds that it is now a matter of a clear strategic choice for closing the chapter with Serbia. "In the meantime, this is about making a clear strategic choice and we need to end this phase of history with what Kurti rightly calls de facto recognition," he emphasizes.



Speaking about former U.S. President Bill Clinton's visit to Albania, Rama says that Kosovo was a topic of conversation and that Clinton had a message for Kosovo regarding the recent situation, which he asked Rama to convey.



The message to Prime Minister Kurti is that he should not abandon the Franco-German plan.



"Now you have 'de facto' recognition on the table, why is it off the table? What kind of gang war is this when you have 'de facto' recognition on the table? The Euro-Atlantic community has Ukraine, elections in America. Even if it is far away, it can say "I know how it's done, we don't deal with this business. When the agreement disappears, what then?" said Rama.



He also said that Albania's attitude towards the so-called Kosovo in the recent situation with Serbia in accordance with the position of allies and partners of Kosovo and Albania, which, he adds, are common. Answering the question why the Albanian government did not support Kosovo in the fight against gangs in the north, he said that Albania is not a political party registered on the so-called Kosovo to deal with internal issues.



"Albania is not a political party here in Kosovo. I personally do not have a registered political party here in Kosovo. We are not a political party, we are a state. Another state. And here it is not a question of whether we should. I have not heard that any of our allies and strategic partners, who we have in common, said that Kosovo should not fight gangs and that the Government of Kosovo should not fight gangs. This is a very distorted interpretation of reality that has nothing to do with gangs. A gang war is a gang war. This reality is quite different, it has to do with the fact, and this is the reason for my position, that all allies, friends and partners of Kosovo put Kosovo at the table for a historic agreement that finally frees Kosovo from the shadow of foreigners, from half the world and from five countries in the EU. And that's why I'm engaged, and our government is engaged in that process. What the Government of Kosovo is doing here with gangs, with business, with social security, that's none of our business," stressed Rama.



He also recalled the campaign that Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti led in Albania during the elections there a few years ago and said that despite the campaign against him, he invited Kurti to lunch and did not hold a grudge against him.