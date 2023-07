Politics Kosovo police stopped the Serbian ambulance The so-called Kosovo police stopped an ambulance in Grabovac, in the municipality of Zvečan, which is in the Serbian health system. Source: Tanjug Friday, July 7, 2023 | 10:35 Tweet Share ogoboom/Depositphotoos/Ilusracija

Director of the Kosovska Mitrovica Clinical Hospital Center, Dr. Zlatan Elek, confirmed for Tanjug that the incident happened yesterday and that it was an ambulance.



He also stated that this is not the first such incident and that the police constantly stop ambulance vehicles.