Politics Diocese of Raška-Prizren: We have information, we expect series of actions against us Eparchy says it has confidential information Pristina government intends to initiate a series of actions aimed at further discrediting Serbian Orthodox Church. Source: Tanjug Thursday, July 6, 2023 | 13:45

The Eparchy of Raška-Prizren Diocese announced that it has confidential information that the Pristina government intends to initiate a series of actions aimed at further discrediting the Serbian Orthodox Church.



As stated, they will do so by planting false evidence and further inciting ethnic and religious intolerance.



In the announcement of the Diocese of Raška-Prizren, among other things, it is stated that despite international appeals for de-escalation in the north of Kosovo, the release of three arrested Kosovo police officers by the Serbian authorities and yesterday's denial by KFOR, in connection with the unfounded and dangerously malicious accusations of the member of the British Parliament, Mrs. Alisa Cairns, against the Serbian Orthodox Church, in connection with the alleged "arms smuggling", the Prime Minister of the so-called Kosovo, Mr. Kurti unfortunately continued to make provocative statements.



"This kind of behavior openly encourages ethnic and religious intolerance against the Serbian people and the Serbian Orthodox Church in Kosovo and Metohija, which further worsens the already extremely difficult and unstable situation," the statement said.



"The Diocese of Raška-Prizren has received confidential and reliable information indicating that in the coming days and weeks, Kosovo government allegedly intends to launch a whole series of actions aimed at further discrediting the Serbian Orthodox Church. These actions may refer to the continuation of further systematic media smearing of our Church and its believers, planting false evidence, repressive actions and further inciting ethnic and religious intolerance. The Diocese will forward to leading Western embassies and KFOR in Pristina all additional information it receives, for further verification and in order to take the necessary measures to prevent further escalation of ethnically motivated violence and attacks against the Serbian Orthodox Church," claim the Diocese.



According to them, Prime Minister Kurti said yesterday during the day at a press conference that the allegations against the SPC must be investigated and that the Kosovo government will give the final word on that, and then he repeated the accusations against the SPC on Twitter after meeting with a high-ranking official of the NATO alliance, stating that the weapons that were allegedly transported to Kosovo in ambulances were left in Orthodox churches, although KFOR announced in its press release yesterday morning that there is no evidence for such serious accusations.



This situation shows the reality in Kosovo and Metohija, where the prime minister is the prosecutor and the final arbiter.



"At the same time, we perceive the accusations of the British parliamentarian, Ms. Cairns, against the SPC, which she did not state either the position of the government in London or the NATO alliance, but, according to everything, the information she received from Mr. Kurti a few days ago during his stay in London, as dangerous abuse and gross insult. Unfortunately, Mrs. Cairns stood by her statements against the SPC in her interview yesterday, despite the KFOR mission's denials that these were baseless claims. Moreover, this is just one example of the dangerous manipulation of the SPC in Kosovo and Metohija, we remind you, was exposed years ago and which served as a reason for an attack on 150 of our sanctuaries, which were recklessly destroyed and desecrated," the announcement states and adds: "Manipulating public opinion by spreading false information is, after all, part of the political platform of Mr. Kurti's 'Self-determination' movement, which is known at least to a part of the impartial and objective public. We believe that this kind of behavior does not even have the support of many moderate Kosovar Albanians, because such a policy cannot lead to the European future of this part of the Balkans but encourages further conflicts and instability."



The announcement emphasizes that our Church has a peaceful, but also determined attitude that we want a dignified and safe life for all citizens in this area.



"Therefore, we feel obliged to condemn every form of violence and repression. Unfortunately, at the same time, we also see that this is exactly our position as a hindrance to what is already looming as the final goal of Mr. Kurti, who for years was and remains the fiercest opponent of the coexistence of Serbs and Albanians and an open representative of the ethnically pure Greater Albania. It is absurd that Mr. Kurti and his closest associates, who until yesterday themselves participated in the attacks on EULEX and the police (international and Kosovo), threw Molotov cocktails at the buildings of the Kosovo government and police, planted tear gas and destroyed public property, endangered people's lives and were arrested, today present themselves as the supposed defenders of the law, which they recklessly violate, ignoring all international warnings," they state.



According to the knowledge of the Diocese, in the last few months alone, more than 2,000 Serbian families from the north of Kosovo were forced to leave their homes due to police repression, which continues with even greater intensity with demonstrations of force on the streets of Serbian settlements, arbitrary arrests without court orders, public targeting of prominent personalities on a national and political basis, by keeping people in captivity without clear legal grounds, all with an aggressive media campaign, especially on social networks, where they openly call for hatred and violence. With this behavior of the Kosovo authorities, the remaining Serbs are further intimidated and further expelled from this area. That is why we can rightly say that we are facing a repetition of the March 2004 pogrom, only with different methods, but with apparently the same goals.



"Since the end of the armed conflict in 1999, the Serbian people have never lived in more difficult circumstances and greater legal and physical insecurity, and that is another reason for all of us to show unity and firm determination to survive together in the areas where we have lived for centuries. By doing so, we will be worthy of our ancestors who went through similar trials and atrocities for centuries," the announcement reads.



The Serbian Orthodox Church remains firmly resolved to work on building peace and cooperation with all people of good will, but also to oppose all lawlessness, untruths and repression with evangelical, truthful and fearless testimony about the injustice that is being carried out against the Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija today".