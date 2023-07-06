Politics 0

Serbia suspends arms exports: "Everything has to be ready in case of aggression"

President Vučić stated today that due to the situation, it is most likely that he will make a decision to suspend the export of weapons and ammunition.

Source: B92
Foto: Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav
"Serbia is not preparing for waging a war, but has done everything to de-escalate conflicts," the Serbian president said.

He said that Serbia's not preparing for war but is “ready to save lives and save the country from everyone who would endanger its sovereignty”.

Vučić stated that the decision to suspend exports of the arms and ammunition will be made because the vital national interest is at risk.

"Everything must be prepared in case of aggression against the Republic of Serbia," said Vučić.

