Politics Vučić: "A general attack on Serbs is underway. Things have gotten out of control" President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, said that Serbia is in the most difficult situation today through no fault of its own. Source: B92 Thursday, July 6, 2023 | 12:54

"Yesterday, we had talks with Lajcak about the dialogue with Pristina. The EU tried to request, demand some kind of de-escalation," said Vučić.



"Serbia fulfilled everything that was required of it in order for de-escalation to take place," said Vučić.



"Serbia is in the most difficult situation today, not because of its irresponsibility, but because of the activities of the regime in Pristina and those who are silent about it and so quietly carry out the ethnic cleansing of Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija," said Vučić.



Vučić stated that this action started in Štrpce in 2021.



"It never occurs to me to lie to my own people that nothing is happening... I want to inform you that this action of ethnic cleansing against the Serbian people is well organized, planned and supported by international circles..." Vučić said.



"They made a decision that everywhere respectable Serbs who could be a point of resistance to Pristina must be arrested, killed or removed from Kosovo and Metohija. That action started in Štrpce in 2021," Vučić pointed out and stated that those people are in custody for a year and a half and pointed out that such a case does not exist in the world.



"That action was carefully prepared, first of all the full criminalization of the Serbian people had to be done, which was helped by many foreign and domestic media," said Vučić.



President of Serbia pointed out that the second part of the action in which they are trying to scare the people in the north of Kosovo and Metohija is underway.



"They occupied Jarinje, Šarplje, Zvečan, Kosovska Mitrovica, Brnjak, Lučki most... These are all points where they are trying to prevent blockades, in order to prevent the import of Serbian goods," said Vučić.



"The claims of Alisa Cairns, known for her anti-Serb activities and lobbying, say that now, along with police actions, they are introducing additional elements, attacks on the Serbian Orthodox Church and the health system in Kosovo, two pillars of Kosovo, to try to scare the Serbs," explained Vučić and stated that Serbian authorities are investigating Cairns and her activities.



"The attack on the Serbian Orthodox Church is not random and harmless. Kurti said in one of his speeches that besides Kosovo's greatest enemy, there is only one more dangerous enemy than Aleksandar Vučić, and that is the Serbian Orthodox Church," said Vučić.



Vučić stated that a general attack on Serbs is underway.



"I want to repeat to the members of the EU and the USA, we said that we will fulfill everything, we are waiting for you to form the CSM, to see the release of all those arrested. The Pristina regime found enough reason to arrest every Serb. It is the most direct and brutal call for ethnic cleansing. We are ready to continue the talks, but it is clear to us that things have gotten out of control and that Serbia is backed into a corner," said Vučić.



Vučić stated that he will request an urgent session of the Security Council because the lives of Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija are threatened.



"At the session, we will demand that urgent measures be taken to protect the lives of Serbs. We will request that the Security Council order that KFOR fulfill the provisions of Resolution 1244," Vučić said.



He said that he wants to meet NATO chief Stoltenberg to tell him what “we can and can’t do”.



“Right after that, the Republic of Serbia will request an urgent session of the UN Security Council for the first time, bearing in mind that the lives of the Kosovo Serbs are in jeopardy,” he added.



Asked why the international community does not react to Kurti's provocations, Vučić said that KFOR behaves professionally. "Quint countries keep everything under control. They let them check where the red lines of Belgrade are. They didn't say anything to Kurti. They hope that the problem of the Serbs will be solved quietly, and the only way is that there will be no Serbs in the north, and there are no Albanians there. Everything is allowed to them, it's their child," added Vučić.