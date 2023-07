Politics Exactly at noon, Vučić addresses the public President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, will address the public today, which you will be able to watch on TV B92 and TV Prva. Source: B92 Thursday, July 6, 2023 | 10:05 Tweet Share Foto: Shutterstok/ToskanaINC

As announced by the press service of the president, Vučić will address the public at 12 noon, in the building of the General Secretariat of the President of the Republic.