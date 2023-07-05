Jovo Bakić threatens again: "You will jump into the river in front of us" VIDEO
Professor of the University of Belgrade, Jovo Bakić, was hosted on the show on N1, expressing his political views, but also sent threats to political dissentersSource: B92
"Citizens will no longer return to a comatose state of mind, which means that those who need to be chased will be chased through the streets. This is a fight for freedom," Bakić said on N1.
"Are we going to be silent and suffer or are we going to say: Bandits, give us back the republic or we will chase you down the street and you will jump into the river in front of us," Bakić said.
