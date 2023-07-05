Politics Serbian Parliament decided: Bratislav Gašić remains a minister Serbia's MPs did not give no confidence vote to the Minister of Internal Affairs, Bratislav Gašić, today. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, July 5, 2023 | 17:40 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ STRAHINJA AĆIMOVIĆ/ nr

37 MPs voted for the proposal of 61 MPs of the opposition for a vote of no confidence in the Minister of Interior Bratislav Gašić, against 148 MPs, and seven MPs abstained, out of a total 192.



"I note that the National Assembly did not vote no confidence in the member of the government, the Minister of Internal Affairs, Bratislav Gašić," said the President of the National Assembly, Vladimir Orlić.



Orlić stated that 61 members of the opposition submitted a request for a vote of no confidence, and then invited them to look at the results of the vote.



"So, this sums it up," said Orlić and told the MPs that the assembly will resume work on Monday at 10 a.m.