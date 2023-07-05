Politics Kurti refused Prime Minister of the temporary institutions of Pristina, Albin Kurti, refused today to meet with the Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, July 5, 2023 | 12:16 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ARBEN LLAPASHTICA

He added that he will not meet unless it is a meeting of "two governments".



"I am ready to meet Rama within the framework of the session of the two governments, not outside of it," Kurti said at the press conference, according to Koha.



At the same time, he called Rama to schedule a meeting of the two governments, which had been canceled earlier.



According to reports, Rama is coming to Pristina as part of preparations for the Berlin Process, which will be held in Tirana in October.



When asked about the dialogue with Belgrade, Kurti said that there is no solution for continuing the dialogue, because the basic agreement reached on February 27 is not being implemented.



"A lot of what is being said in the domestic, Serbian and international media has created the impression that there is no agreement. There is no solution because the agreement is not being implemented. I asked Lajcak yesterday that everything in the basic agreement should also be in the order of implementation," Kurti said.



He said that he is ready to hold early elections in the north of Kosovo.



"They are the only way to change the government. The change of government cannot be done by violence, by injuring KFOR soldiers, journalists or policemen. Article 72 of the Law on Local Self-Government clarifies how to act. Institutions will respect all procedures," he said.