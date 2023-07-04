Politics Detention of two arrested Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija was extended for another month The Basic Court in Pristina today made a decision to extend the custody of Sinisa Jevtic and Ivan Sekulic for another month. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, July 4, 2023 | 21:50 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

"The special department of the Basic Court in Pristina accepted the request of the Special Prosecutor's Office of Kosovo, for the extension of the measure of custody of the defendants S.J. and I.S, so that the measure of detention was extended for each of them by one month", said the spokeswoman of the court, Mirlinda Gashi, according to Reporters.



Jevtić and Sekulić were arrested on May 31 in Jarinje, and on June 1 they were ordered to be detained for 30 days.



They are accused of having allegedly committed the crime of "preparing terrorist acts against the constitutional order of Kosovo".