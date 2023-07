Politics Vučić and Lajčak to meet tomorrow Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić will meet tomorrow with European Union's special representative for dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, Miroslav Lajčak. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, July 4, 2023 | 14:50 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ MILOŠ MILIVOJEVIĆ/ bg

The meeting is scheduled at 11 a.m. in the building of the General Secretariat of the President of the Republic.