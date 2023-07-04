Politics Zelenović, Aleksić and other "leaders" did not attend parliamentary session again Opposition leaders were again absent from the parliamentary session dealing with the dismissal of Internal Affairs Minister, Bratislav Gasic. Source: B92 Tuesday, July 4, 2023 | 14:43 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ SAVA RADOVANOVIĆ

In the Parliament of Serbia, the session continued, where the topic of replacing the Minister of Internal Affairs, Bratislav Gašić, was resumed, but again in the absence of opposition leaders.



Just to recall that the motion to dismiss the Minister of Internal Affairs was submitted by the opposition. The debate began on June 15, and the extraordinary session where this is one of the three items on the agenda began on May 30. However, due to the absence of the same opposition representatives, the discussion is still ongoing.



Because of their absence, there was not a quorum in the assembly hall several times, and they did not appear today either.



In total, only 21 MPs from all opposition groups came, and they participated in providing a quorum, out of the necessary 84.



Therefore, three quarters of their representatives did not even come, or did not want to provide a quorum. Nebojša Zelenović, who became almost impossible to see in the Assembly, did not appear again. Miroslav Aleksić, who is the authorized representative of the opposition for this discussion, did not come, again. Yet again, Borislav Novaković did not come either, who was the only one from NS to support Aleksic in his intention to take over that party from Jeremic.



Also, Marinika Tepić, Pavle Grbović, Zoran Zečević, Djordje Miketić, Zoran Lutovac were again absent... Also, none of the Dveri MPs participated in the quorum.