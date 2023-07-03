Vučić and Brnabić showed Rutte and Bettel Belgrade Waterfront PHOTO
President of Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, hosted a dinner in honor of the Prime Ministers of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, and Luxembourg, Xavier BettelSource: B92
Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabić was also present.
"After the meetings, I showed Prime Ministers Rutte and Bettel our capital city from the water. We talked about the upcoming EXPO2027, which will bring many projects and additional development to Serbia," wrote Vučić.