Vučić welcomed Prime Ministers of the Netherlands and Luxembourg at Palace of Serbia

President Vučić welcomed Prime Ministers of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, and the Grand Duché de Luxembourg, Xavier Bettel, in the "Serbia" Palace this evening.
Monday, July 3, 2023 | 19:40

The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, welcomed the Prime Ministers of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Xavier Bethel, in the "Serbia" Palace this evening.



The reception will be followed by a joint meeting, after which statements to the media are planned.



Prime Minister of Serbia, Ana Brnabić, waited for Rutte and Bettel earlier today at the "Nikola Tesla" airport.



The official meeting of the two prime ministers with Brnabić is planned at 8:15 p.m.

After the meeting they addressed the public.



The guests first thanked Vučić for the hospitality and warm welcome, but also for the open conversations they had. One of the main topics of the conversation was the tensions in Kosovo and Metohija. They announced that talks await them in Pristina as well.



"I am sorry that the Prime Minister of Belgium could not come. It is important for the people of Serbia to know that we have exceeded 2 billion euros in trade cooperation with the Benelux. Our friends were quite honest when we talked. There is no easy topic for us. We talked about Kosovo and Metohija and other regional issues. You can see how difficult Serbia's position is and how difficult it is to explain our position. They want to see stability and better relations. We also talked about the problems within the visa regime and we did some things in the previous period.



The president also stated that they discussed the rights of LGBT persons.



"I thanked for the support and expressed my hope and belief that in the coming period there will be some more joyful news for the citizens of Serbia. I have no problem talking openly with everyone. I promised that Serbia will do its best to preserve peace and stability We have enough power to keep things under control as much as possible, although I told them that I was a bit scared because I have not seen this level of irresponsibility in my political career''.

"CSM is not just four municipalities in the north"

Vučić was asked about the formation of the CSM, as well as the talks with Pristina.



"If you ask me about the signed documents and the implementation of everything that was signed, I have to tell you that the Brussels Agreement is still in force, and it has not yet been implemented in its most important part, which is the formation of the CSM. There is not even a hope that we will see it soon," said Vučić and added that they should talk to each other.



"CSM is not only four municipalities in the north, but there are six more municipalities south of the Ibar. I hope that we will succeed in preserving the peace. Of the three de-escalation measures, one must be implemented simultaneously, the other two measures have already been implemented by Serbia. We have done our job," added Vučić.



