"Lying is not nice" VIDEO
During the show "Impression of the Week", one of the viewers phoned in with her statements against Miroslav Aleksić and Radomir Lazović, writes "Novosti".Source: Novosti
According to this media, she made a real fuss.
"Your guests tonight say that their request is not for Vučić to leave, and we all witnessed that they carried his hanged doll! What is the goal of their highway blockades, now the weather is warm, the people are nervous... and the goal is what exactly? Will they use bypasses and roads that Vučić built? It's not nice to lie, Olja, so let Aleksić explain his lie about Vučić's "not going" to Ribnikar! And Lazović explain why, as he says, he would clean SNS from the political scene, and the only mistake of SNS is that this party lowered the census to 3% and allowed people like him to enter the Parliament," she said.
GLEDATELJKA URNISALA ALEKSIĆA I LAZOVIĆA!— Detektor laži (@LaziDetektor) July 3, 2023
Žena se uključila u Utisak nedelje i napravila haos:
"Vaši gosti večeras kažu da njihov zahtev nije da Vučić ode a svi smo bili svedoci da su nosili njegovu obešenu lutku! Šta je cilj njihovih blokada autoputeva, sad je toplo vreme,… pic.twitter.com/LilY1dV045