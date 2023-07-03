Politics "Lying is not nice" VIDEO During the show "Impression of the Week", one of the viewers phoned in with her statements against Miroslav Aleksić and Radomir Lazović, writes "Novosti". Source: Novosti Monday, July 3, 2023 | 13:15 Tweet Share Foto: ATA Images

According to this media, she made a real fuss.



"Your guests tonight say that their request is not for Vučić to leave, and we all witnessed that they carried his hanged doll! What is the goal of their highway blockades, now the weather is warm, the people are nervous... and the goal is what exactly? Will they use bypasses and roads that Vučić built? It's not nice to lie, Olja, so let Aleksić explain his lie about Vučić's "not going" to Ribnikar! And Lazović explain why, as he says, he would clean SNS from the political scene, and the only mistake of SNS is that this party lowered the census to 3% and allowed people like him to enter the Parliament," she said.