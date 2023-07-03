Politics The army is deployed to the so-called Kosovo: It starts from tomorrow... Regional command of KFOR announced that it will conduct a routine military exercise in the western part of Kosovo and Metohija in the period from July 4 to 6. Source: Tanjug Monday, July 3, 2023 | 09:55 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/Georgi Licovski

As they stated, a routine military exercise will be conducted with the aim of improving the readiness and preparedness of the units.



The announcement states that the soldiers and vehicles of that mission will be deployed in the municipalities of Istok, Štrpce, Mamusha, Dečane, Djakovica, Dragaš, Elez Han and Elezit Kačanik.



It is stated that during the exercise period, there will be helicopter flights over the municipalities of Djakovica, Štrpce and Mamuša, and convoys of heavy vehicles will pass through the primary and secondary roads within this area.



It is emphasized that KFOR conducts such routine exercises for training purposes, "to ensure a timely and safe response" in an effort to ensure minimal impact on the civilian population and limit any disruption to commercial activities.



"KFOR is daily focused on implementing its mandate to ensure a safe environment and freedom of movement for the benefit of all communities living in Kosovo in accordance with Resolution 1244 of the UN Security Council from 1999," the statement said.