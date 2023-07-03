Politics "I warned" Former Foreign Affairs Minister Skender Hyseni recalled that a year ago he warned that Kurti and Osmani would bring Kosovo in conflict with the whole world. Source: Kosovo online Monday, July 3, 2023 | 09:36 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ DOPISNIK KiM

Hyseni stated on Facebook that at that time there were people from the opposition who accused him of "polluting the political discourse", alluding to the LDK of which he is a member.



"We are where we are today because of your generous and calculated support. The consequences are already irreversible. The 'war' is now about how to manage the damage," Hyseni stressed.



He added that he nevertheless welcomes the current position of the president of the LDK - Democratic League of Kosovo, Lumir Abdixhiku.



"I welcome LDK's speech, if it is sincere. Lumir, better late than never," emphasized Hyseni.