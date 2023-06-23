Politics 2

Radoš Petrović was released on bail

Radoš Petrović, a Serb from the north of Kosovo and Metohija, who was first arrested on May 29 in Zvečan, was released on bail today.

Source: B92
Share
Foto: Kosovo online
Foto: Kosovo online

After a full 26 days of detention, he rejoined his family.

From the moment of his arrest, there were clear evidence that Radoš was detained while peacefully protesting, without any guilt, which was confirmed by international representatives, including EULEX, both for him and Dušan Obrenović.

Along with Radoš, Dušan Obrenović was also detained that day for an identical crime, and a request for release on bail was submitted for him as well.

After the news about the release of the Serbs, the director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija, Petar Petković, also spoke.

Read more
Comments 2
Read
Send your comment

Politics

Kurti wants war at any cost

PM of temporary institutions of Pristina, Albin Kurti, confirmed with the actions of arresting Serbs that he has one goal, that is to provoke a war at any cost.

Politics Friday, June 23, 2023 14:24 Comments: 0
Ilustracija: EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI
page 1 of 30 go to page