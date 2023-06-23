Politics Radoš Petrović was released on bail Radoš Petrović, a Serb from the north of Kosovo and Metohija, who was first arrested on May 29 in Zvečan, was released on bail today. Source: B92 Friday, June 23, 2023 | 19:25 Tweet Share Foto: Kosovo online

After a full 26 days of detention, he rejoined his family.



From the moment of his arrest, there were clear evidence that Radoš was detained while peacefully protesting, without any guilt, which was confirmed by international representatives, including EULEX, both for him and Dušan Obrenović.



Along with Radoš, Dušan Obrenović was also detained that day for an identical crime, and a request for release on bail was submitted for him as well.



After the news about the release of the Serbs, the director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija, Petar Petković, also spoke.