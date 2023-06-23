Radoš Petrović was released on bail
Radoš Petrović, a Serb from the north of Kosovo and Metohija, who was first arrested on May 29 in Zvečan, was released on bail today.Source: B92
After a full 26 days of detention, he rejoined his family.
From the moment of his arrest, there were clear evidence that Radoš was detained while peacefully protesting, without any guilt, which was confirmed by international representatives, including EULEX, both for him and Dušan Obrenović.
Along with Radoš, Dušan Obrenović was also detained that day for an identical crime, and a request for release on bail was submitted for him as well.
After the news about the release of the Serbs, the director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija, Petar Petković, also spoke.
Правда је победила, Радош Петровић је пуштен на слободу! Зашто је био утамничен 26 дана, кад сви знају да није био крив о чему постоје и докази? Осморо Срба је ухапшено на правди Бога и сви морају да буду ослобођени! Борићемо се за све њих док не буду опет са својим породицама!— Петар Петковић (@PetkovicPetar) June 23, 2023