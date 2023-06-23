Politics "Rama has no credibility, he is close to Serbia" Former chief negotiator of Kosovo in Belgrade-Pristina dialogue, Edita Tahiri characterized the CSM draft, proposed by the Prime Minister of Albania, as biased. Source: Kosovo online Friday, June 23, 2023 | 11:22 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND

The former chief negotiator of the so-called Kosovo in the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, Edita Tahiri characterized the draft of the CSM proposed by the Prime Minister of Albania as biased.



According to her, Edi Rama lost his credibility on the so-called Kosovo because he supports Serbia and is close to the President of Serbia, writes the Pristina press Kosovo online.



"In the practice of negotiations, it is usually the case that the third party wants to provide good services, but in those cases the third party must be impartial. In this situation, Rama is close to Serbia's President Vučić, in Kosovo he has no credibility, he entered the game of dividing the north, he has sided with Vučić. Albania joined the Open Balkans initiative. Therefore, Rama in Kosovo lost credibility, he made historical failures," Tahiri pointed out.