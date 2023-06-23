Politics Vučić from Brussels: "Serb hunt; I handed report onto Borrell and Lajčak" PHOTO/VIDEO Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić said that the biggest problem for us is the fact that for the 3rd year in a row Albin Kurti's regime is trying to expel Serbs Source: B92 Friday, June 23, 2023 | 01:00 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

"I listened to everything they had to tell us and understood their will to de-escalate the situation. I said that, as always, we will do everything to participate in that process," said Vučić.



"Today, I specifically presented a report on the injuries of people who were arrested and who are not guilty of anything, and are being prosecuted for hooliganism. I handed this to Borrell and Lajčak, in what condition they are, who beat them, and how brutally beaten they were, that even an Albanian surgeon did not want to sign what happened and what he could see, saying that only beasts could do that," said Vučić.



Vučić stated that at this moment he does not see any reason to talk with Kurti.



"I have always come to every dialogue because I believe that dialogue is important and healing. At this moment, I do not see any reason to talk with a man who provokes every day and wants to cause conflict because it is his fanatical ideology, I thought that it would only bring additional damage. I am always ready to talk with EU representatives, to do everything we can, and what doesn't make sense will remain meaningless," said Vučić.



"Kosovo did not fall from the sky, it was created for a long time, for the majority of EU countries it is an independent state, it is their child. We must know that our position is extremely difficult, everything that applies to Ukraine does not apply to Serbia," the president of Serbia said.



Vučić stated that Serbia is only looking for a normal relationship.



"Every day you have a hunt for Serbs. No one knows why Dušan Obrenović or Radoš were arrested. Aside from the fact that they were beaten, one of them was brutally beaten, I guess it bothered them that he was of the Orthodox faith. We have videos, both we and NATO and EULEX, where these people drag them to the police station where they beat them to death," said Vučić.



"I can say that they did everything in their power. What will happen next depends much less on Borrell and us, but on those who are not interested in de-escalation. We have to understand how important it is," said Vučić.

A meeting between Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and EU Commissioner Josep Borrell and EU Special Envoy for Dialogue Miroslav Lajčak was held in Brussels.



The meeting discussed the latest developments in the north of Kosovo. Vučić said earlier today that he will talk with Borrell in Brussels, but not with the Prime Minister of Pristina's temporary institutions, Albin Kurti, because, as he said, it makes no sense. He also said that he would bring to the meeting a report on the state of health of the arrested Serbs, who were visited by the liaison officer to Kosovo and Metohija, saying that they were in a difficult situation.