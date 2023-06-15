Politics Kurti's official threatens to send the army: "It's time for KSF to go north" A member of the Self-Determination Movement and a political adviser to health minister Arben Vitia, Egzon Azemi said that "it is time to send KSF to the north". Source: Kosovo online Thursday, June 15, 2023 | 15:05 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

"It's time to send KSF to the north of the country," Azemi wrote on Facebook.



Regarding sending the so-called Kosovo Army to the north of Kosovo, Albin Kurti also spoke today after the Security Council meeting.



"A decade ago, former Prime Minister Thaçi sent a unilateral commitment to former NATO Secretary General Rasmussen, where he says that the Kosovo security forces will not cross the Ibar River and since 2013 we do not have an army in the north of Kosovo because of that. Consequently, NATO, i.e. KFOR, is the Kosovo army on north of Kosovo and guards the border," Kurti said.