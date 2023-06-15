Politics Brnabić to the opposition: You are everywhere, except in the Parliament Brnabić stated that the discussion on the dismissal of Minister Gašić would not have taken place if the members of the ruling majority had not provided a quorum Source: B92 Thursday, June 15, 2023 | 14:35 Tweet Share TANJUG/ VLADA REPUBLIKE SRBIJE/ PEĐA VUČKOVIĆ

She said today in the Parliament that it is scandalous that the opposition is everywhere, in the media, on the street, but they are not in the Parliament of Serbia, where they work and what the citizens pay them for.



"You say, here we are, reaching the final part of this session. Dear citizens, this session would not have happened if the members of the ruling majority had not voted for the agenda. Because the members of the opposition are not even able to vote for the agenda of the session that they themselves demanded. That is democracy and that is our commitment to democracy. Because we think that this is an institution where any topic should be discussed", says Brnabić.



"You say the session lasts five weeks. True, it lasts. But I sat here for 5 days in a row. And some of you did not even deign to appear in the National Assembly. Some of you who are the organizers of protests against violence and it is their job, their work obligation, therefore, to sit in the assembly. This is the best indicator of your disrespect for the institutions of this country and the citizens who are at those protests. How do you think their demands are going to be resolved if you are not in the assembly? On the street? By violence? Well, that's not normal, it's not democratic, it's not decent, it's not civilized," says the prime minister.



"And this quorum, and everything that happened yesterday and today, best shows how much you care about it. The dismissal of Minister Gašić is, as far as I understand, one of the basic demands of the protest. Is it possible that on two occasions yesterday you were not able to gather and provide a quorum to discuss this? It really shows your disrespect for those people at the protests. Some members of parliament did not come, they are busy, that's okay. But the protest organizers are not there. Well, Nebojša Zelenović, who is the organizer of the protest, did not come to the assembly, but he came to the press conference at 12 o'clock and is ready to block the Gazela bridge and prohibit the movement of other citizens. But he is not ready to come to his workplace and discuss the dismissal of Minister Gašić. So much for their seriousness, their democratic potential and understanding of democracy. And so much about how much they care that the demands are fulfilled, because they can be fulfilled only here, in this place, in the National Assembly. I'll sit here as long as it takes. Because it is my job, I respect this institution, I respect the citizens of Serbia", Prime Minister said.



"You said this morning - if there is no quorum, we will have an answer to that bragging. And who brags, excuse me? Nebojsa Zelenović? Because he's not here now, he wasn't there yesterday, he wasn't there even during the five days I was sitting here. You say that the state is running away from responsibility. And why did we, excuse me, then vote for the agenda? And where are those who call on our being held accountable? Where are they?" Brnabić concluded.