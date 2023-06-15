Politics "Slap" to Borrell and the message: "I'm ready" Kurti told the head of diplomacy of the European Union, Josep Borrell, that police actions are neither his job nor the job of European officials. Source: B92, Tanjug Thursday, June 15, 2023 | 10:55 Tweet Share EFE/ Javier Lizon EPA-EFE/Javier Lizón

This is how the Kosovo Prime Minister responded to Borrell, who asked him to coordinate things with KFOR and EULEX in the future when it comes to actions in the north of Kosovo.



"I don't even know when the criminal was arrested, because that is a matter for the investigative police, the arresting unit, the prosecutor's office. There are arrests that I learn about at the same time as you. Operational actions are not my business, I believe, nor any European official's. It is a matter for the Kosovo police," answered Kurti, as "Koha" reports.



He added that "the Kosovo police had countless trainings in the West" and that they learned there how to not allow police actions to be politicized.



Kurti says that it is "incomprehensible" that international mechanisms should be warned before "establishing law and order in so-called Kosovo".



He also said that he is ready for dialogue. "When they schedule a meeting, I'm ready. I want a dedicated dialogue, but in Kosovo, the law and the constitution must be respected," Kurti said.



Let us remind you that the spokesperson of the European Commission published the response of Josep Borrell to Kurti's earlier letter, in which, among other things, it is stated that Kurti in his letter does not deal with the key elements that were the trigger for the outbreak of the current crisis, elements that would have to be solved as peace would return to the north of Kosovo and Metohija.



He reminded Kurti that he is expected to implement the elements for de-escalation agreed upon by the agreement of 27 EU member states and the USA, stating that the first step in that direction is for four mayors in the municipalities in the north of Kosovo to temporarily perform their duties outside the municipal buildings. The mayors of Zubin Potok and Zvečan have already done that.