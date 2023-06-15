Politics Kurti spoke up: ''I'm surprised'' Prime Minister of the so-called Kosovo Albin Kurti said he was surprised by tolerance and silence of international community regarding the "actions" of Serbia. Source: Kosovo online Thursday, June 15, 2023 | 10:25 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ DOPISNIŠTVO KIM

He was referring to the arrest of three members of the special unit of the Kosovo Police, who were arrested in the territory of central Serbia by the special unit of the Serbian police.



During the press conference, after the session of the Kosovo Security Council, Kurti called on the international community to put pressure on Belgrade.



"We call on the international community to put pressure on Belgrade and call for the release of the police officers. Serbia's behavior does not surprise us, it has not changed its appetites. What surprises us is the tolerance and silence of the international community towards the actions of Serbia, which is constantly seeking destabilization," Kurti said.



Kurti added that he was surprised that KFOR did not issue an official statement about the place where the incident took place.



"What still amazes me is the fact that even the next day, with this truth that we are revealing to you, KFOR does not come out officially. What does it mean that the day after the event that was not in the evening but in the afternoon, KFOR does not come out with an official explanation of where that place is. That place is clearly in the Republic of Kosovo", emphasized Kurti.



Kurti also presented a map at the conference and added that the arrest of Kosovo police officers "happened deep within the territory of Kosovo".



"It is not about an arrest in Serbia, but about a kidnapping in Kosovo. It is not about any crossing of the border line by the policemen, as Serbia falsely claims. KFOR also has all this, but their silence does not contribute to de-escalation or the investigation, nor justice. It doesn't make sense that we don't have any official announcement about the event on the territory of Kosovo even the next day. Maybe it's a violation of Resolution 1244, but the KFOR commander is the one who mentions Resolution 1244 in every statement. He often mentions it," Kurti added.