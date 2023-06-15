Politics Vučić held an important meeting: Do everything in your power PHOTO Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić met today with the ambassadors of Germany, France, and Italy and with the head of the EU delegation. Source: Tanjug Thursday, June 15, 2023 | 10:15 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ ZORAN ŽESTIĆ/ bs

Vučić met with the head of the European Union delegation in Serbia, Emmanuel Giaufret, as well as with the ambassadors of Germany, France and Italy, Anke Konrad, Pierre Koshar and Luca Gori, respectively.



After the meeting, he announced on his Instagram profile:



"I spoke with representatives of the EU and Quint countries. I asked them to do everything in their power to prevent Kurti from starting a new war in the Balkans," he wrote alongside the photo.