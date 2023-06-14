Politics 0

Haradinaj called for Kurti's dismissal: "Albin could be a spy of Serbia"

Leader of the "Alliance for the Future of Kosovo", Ramush Haradinaj, spoke after the arrest of Kurti's terrorists in the village in the municipality of Raška.

Source: B92
Share
Foto: Profimedia
Foto: Profimedia

Haradinaj claimed that Prime Minister Albin Kurti could be "spy of Serbia for threatening Kosovo's alliance with the USA and NATO".

Haradinaj called for the dismissal of Prime Minister Kurti and his government a national emergency and urged MPs to be part of the vote of no confidence.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Politics

Kurti spoke up: ''I'm surprised''

Prime Minister of the so-called Kosovo Albin Kurti said he was surprised by tolerance and silence of international community regarding the "actions" of Serbia.

Politics Thursday, June 15, 2023 10:25 Comments: 0
FOTO TANJUG/ DOPISNIŠTVO KIM
page 1 of 26 go to page