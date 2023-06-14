Politics Haradinaj called for Kurti's dismissal: "Albin could be a spy of Serbia" Leader of the "Alliance for the Future of Kosovo", Ramush Haradinaj, spoke after the arrest of Kurti's terrorists in the village in the municipality of Raška. Source: B92 Wednesday, June 14, 2023 | 23:30 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Haradinaj claimed that Prime Minister Albin Kurti could be "spy of Serbia for threatening Kosovo's alliance with the USA and NATO".



Haradinaj called for the dismissal of Prime Minister Kurti and his government a national emergency and urged MPs to be part of the vote of no confidence.