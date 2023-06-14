Politics 0

Kurti's special forces armed to the teeth arrested in the territory of central Serbia

Members of the special units of the Serbian police arrested three armed members of the Kosovo special forces in the territory of central Serbia today.

Source: Novosti
President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, was urgently informed about this action, and upon receiving the information, he thanked his hosts at the Russian Embassy, where he attended a reception on the occasion of Russia Day and immediately headed to the Presidency building.

