Politics ''Kurti gave them the middle finger'' Richard Grenell, Envoy for Belgrade-Pristina dialogue of former U.S. President Donald Trump, points out that Kurti "showed the middle finger"

This is how he commented on yesterday's arrest of Serbs in Kosovska Mitrovica, after which there were new incidents in the north of Kosovo and Metohija.



On Twitter, where he is very active, Grenell assessed that Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti responded to the demands of the administration of President Joseph Biden and the European Union to deescalate the crisis with a "middle finger" and with further escalation of the situation, recalling that last week Biden and the Europeans drew a red line.