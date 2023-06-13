Politics Everything's revealed: Istinomer must admit the lie on Vučić's photo or change name Istinomer portal announced the photographes of President Vučić, during the registration in the book of mourning at the elementary school "Vladislav Ribnikar". Source: Kurir Tuesday, June 13, 2023 | 18:34 Tweet Share

"Not believing his eyes, nor the witnesses of that act, Istinomer, encouraged by the gossip of Miroslav Aleksić, who started the whole affair, turned to the Belgians, and published their report today," Kurir reports.



"We have read it several times, carefully, and we can say that it is composed of a pile of rubbish. Joke about this unhappy occasion aside, anyone who is interested will easily find that "report" on the Internet, and everyone will notice for themselves that is - at least in the interpretation of Istinomer, since there is no original and we do not know what is written in it - it is a matter of classic overshadowing of simplicity", states "Kurir" and continues:



"The bombastic names of institutions and titles are piled up: the head of multimedia and creative technology from the Erasmus University in Brussels, the Belgian fact-checking portal Knack and technologies that should inspire awe: error level analysis, the method currently most recognized in the scientific literature, a forensic technique that analyzes compression levels."

Here is what the Belgians say, and what Istinomer reports.



"Lighter areas in the ELA visualization suggest a higher level of compression in a given photo, indicating potential manipulation."

"A particularly strong indicator of manipulation are the places where CATNet shows the color red, which in the observed case is the face or body of President Vučić". (What was manipulated, the face or the body? The head of Vučić from one picture was placed on the body from another? Is that what it means?)," writes "Kurir".



"The Belgians say that the photos were probably the subject of digital manipulation. We say: of course they were, we cropped them, we cut off their peripheral parts when we published them. That is why we are now publishing them as they were made, and with metadata that unequivocally indicates when created", the text adds.