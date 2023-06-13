Politics ''Kurti showed that he wants war; KFOR to intervene immediately'' VIDEO Director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija, Petar Petković, holds a conference where he talks about the latest developments in North Mitrovica. Source: B92 Tuesday, June 13, 2023 | 15:05 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ JADRANKA ILIĆ/ bg

"Albin Kurti showed with his statements today, and soon with his violent acts, that he is only interested in conflicts and war in the north of Kosovo and Metohija," he said.



"On Kurti's order, Milun Milenković Lune was arrested today, who was chased by the Kosovo police for months, because he is a prominent fighter for the rights of Serbs in the north of Kosovo. Lune was arrested in the center of Kosovska Mitrovica in a hair salon that was surrounded by 8 armored vehicles. Kurti literally created a state of siege," said Petković.



"ROSU held citizens at gun point. Shame on Kurti's police," added Petković, showing the photos.



"Lune is not a criminal, but a distinguished athlete, who won medals. He is also the coach of a kick-boxing club where many children train. Xhelal Sveçla and others speak against Lune. Instead of withdrawing the occupiers from the north of Kosovo and going in the direction of de-escalation, which is what the entire international community is asking Kurti to do, he is bringing in new Kosovo police forces. I don't know how we can go in the direction of de-escalation then," asked Petković.



"Belgrade and Serbia will do their best to preserve peace, but I have to say that we are in the most difficult situation so far. President Vučić spoke with Lajcak several times during the day, but also with other foreign officials," he added. "We call on KFOR to urgently intervene, to remove the police forces from the north of Kosovo and Metohija, and the occupiers who are attacking the Serbian people. As long as they are present in the north, there will be no peace for the Serbian people," said the director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija during the press conference.



"Kurti wants to provoke conflicts and war by all means. We will do everything, as before, to preserve the peace, but no one knows what is in Kurti's head. Instead of releasing the previously arrested Serbs, he arrests another Serb. He is bringing in new forces, new armored vehicles, new ROSU police officers who keep ordinary citizens at gunpoint," said Petković.