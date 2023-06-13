Politics A cheeky proposal; "Let Rama send that proposal to Vučić..." At the press conference, Kurti proposed that Albanian Prime Minister present the proposal on CSM to President of Serbia at the next meeting of "Open Balkans". Source: Kosovo online Tuesday, June 13, 2023 | 14:32 Tweet Share EPA/EFE/KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / POOL

Speaking about the proposal for the Draft Statute of the CSM that Edi Rama sent to French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti said that the Albanian Prime Minister should propose something like this to President Aleksandar Vučić for the Albanians in Preševo, Medvedja and Bujanovac, reports Reporters.



"I have no doubt that the Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama thinks that his proposal for the Draft Statute is good and, since it is so, I suggest that he present this draft statute for national minorities to the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, at the next meeting of the 'Open Balkans' for Albanians in the valley", Kurti said.



He added that he has not yet seen the Draft Statute of the CSM, which Rama submitted to the European leaders, and that he believes that this model is good, but that the address should be Belgrade, and that it should refer to Albanians in Preševo, Bujanovac and Medvedja.



Kurti also said that he believes that a meeting within the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina at a high level in Brussels should be held this week and that he requested that it be held urgently.