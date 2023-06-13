Politics Serbs at gunpoint, total chaos on the so-called Kosovo; Sirens resounding PHOTO/VIDEO In North Mitrovica, sirens sounded around noon, and according to initial information, members of the special unit of the Kosovo police arrested a Serb. Source: B92, Kosovo online Tuesday, June 13, 2023 | 13:59 Tweet Share

After the Kosovo police arrested another Serb, a large number of Serbs gathered at the crossing between the northern and southern parts of Kosovo's Mitrovica, while the Kosovo police were on the southern side.



A cannon shot was also heard from the south side of the city.



The situation is currently calm, but tense, and the sirens in North Mitrovica are still sounding.



Kosovo's Minister of the Interior, Xhelal Sveçla, confirmed that one person was arrested.



The photos clearly show how the members of the special unit of the Kosovo police targeted the Serbs.



Earlier today, Kosovo police arrested the coach of the kick-boxing club from Kosovska Mitrovica, Milan Lune Milenkovic, after which the sirens sounded.



A protest was held in Zvečan today, immediately before the action of the Kosovo police special forces in North Mitrovica, due to the arrest of Dušan Obrenović and Radoš Petrović, and the gathered citizens demanded their release.



Dušan Obrenović's lawyer, Predrag Miljković, said that his client and Radoš Petrović were arrested about 50 meters from the place where the citizens gathered today, while they were peacefully expressing their dissatisfaction with the imposition of illegitimate mayors in the municipalities in the north of Kosovo and the presence of special forces of the Kosovo Police.