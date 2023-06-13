Politics "He is dangerous, he should be removed; we bombed the so-called Kosovo..." Former Prime Minister of Kosovo government in exile, Bujar Bukoshi, said that Albin Kurti must be identified as a politician dangerous to the future of Kosovo. Source: Kosovo online Tuesday, June 13, 2023 | 08:45 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Deposit photos/Yarr65

As reported by Kosovo Online, he must be removed from power, because otherwise he will cause immeasurable damage to the so-called Kosovo, writes the newspaper Tema.



He stated that his biggest concern is the re-establishment of "free Kosovo" with the help of the USA and the West, and he called the help of NATO troops in achieving that aspiration "blessed".



When asked how it is possible that now on the so-called Kosovo, there are thousands of Albanians who insult the USA and Europe, Bukoshi said that this is the result of manipulation.



"Nations and societies are not academies of intellectuals. People are easily manipulated if they are led by populist leaders who have their own dark plans. A striking example is Milošević, who created chaos in the former Yugoslavia, Kosovo included. Ibrahim Rugova and we, who decided to connect Kosovo with the West, we had on our side the history of Europe, which was changing at that time. And Kosovo was bombarded by us and that political class with love for the West as the savior of Kosovo. Now, quite the opposite is happening. The folklore of the 20th century is returning, when Europe was cursed for the Albanian borders, while Europe only promised us that it would remove its borders. The political elite, just as it can bring the people out of internal disturbances into the light of day, can also return them to darkness," Bukoshi said.



He added that he thinks that Kurti should be identified as a politician dangerous to the future of the so-called of Kosovo and that he should be removed, because otherwise he will cause immeasurable damage.



"Today, I feel humiliated and often sad when I see the lack of respect for the history of Kosovo. Who do you think is this Albin Kurti who abuses Kosovo by identifying with it? Millions of Albanians still do not know how we started our relationship with the West. The decision of hundreds of Kosovar intellectuals in 1989 when the Berlin Wall fell, that Kosovo ties its future to the West was a rescuing vision," Bukoshi said.