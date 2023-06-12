Politics 0

Media: It's clear - Heads of opposition parliamentary groups organize protests VIDEO

Marina Lipovac Tanasković from Vuk Jeremic's party admitted that the so-called protests against violence are directly organized by the opposition, Novosti said.

Source: Novosti
Share

Tanasković acknowledged that the so-called protests against violence are not civil protests, as they claim, the aforementioned portal states.

"Meeting of the heads of parliamentary clubs are scheduled for today and tomorrow, and there we will agree what will happen next at the next protests! Each of us has our own opinion on how to radicalize the protests," said Lipovac Tanasković.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Politics

A new punishment follows?

Former chief negotiator of Kosovo in the EU-mediated dialogue with Serbia, Edita Tahiri, believes that a new punishment is possible for the so-called Kosovo.

Politics Friday, June 9, 2023 15:35 Comments: 2
EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK
page 1 of 24 go to page