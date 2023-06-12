Politics Media: It's clear - Heads of opposition parliamentary groups organize protests VIDEO Marina Lipovac Tanasković from Vuk Jeremic's party admitted that the so-called protests against violence are directly organized by the opposition, Novosti said. Source: Novosti Monday, June 12, 2023 | 18:06 Tweet Share

Tanasković acknowledged that the so-called protests against violence are not civil protests, as they claim, the aforementioned portal states.



"Meeting of the heads of parliamentary clubs are scheduled for today and tomorrow, and there we will agree what will happen next at the next protests! Each of us has our own opinion on how to radicalize the protests," said Lipovac Tanasković.